Roman Reigns Defeats Big E at 2021 WWE Survivor Series

Universal champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE titleholder Big E at Survivor Series on Sunday night.

Big E absorbed multiple Superman Punches and even kicked out of The Tribal Chief's patented Spear.

Eventually, it was all too much, though. Reigns countered out of the Big Ending and attacked his rival's weakened left knee. That set up another Spear, and this time the WWE champion couldn't get his shoulders up before the three-count.

The Raw vs. SmackDown aspect of the pay-per-view made for some highly anticipated bouts, but it can be argued that none generated more buzz than Reigns and Big E locking horns in a singles match for the first time.

Both Superstars were on a roll entering Sunday's show, and they both stood to gain even more momentum heading toward 2022 with a victory.

The Tribal Chief is in the midst of one of the most dominant title reigns in WWE history, as he has now held the universal belt for almost 450 days.

Reigns has beaten many of the biggest stars in the business during his time as champion, including Brock Lesnar, Edge, Daniel Bryan, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio, among others.

He most recently came under fire from Lesnar, but thanks to interference from The Usos and a seemingly reluctant helping hand from Paul Heyman, The Head of the Table managed to beat The Beast Incarnate at Crown Jewel.

Big E's run with the WWE Championship hasn't been anywhere near as long as Reigns', but it has been impressive nonetheless.

The longtime New Day member successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley on the Sept. 13 episode of Raw and has held the title for more than two months.

Big E defeated The All Mighty in a steel cage match to retain and later went on to beat Drew McIntyre in a hard-hitting match at Crown Jewel.

A Reigns vs. Big E match has been teased for some time, as the WWE titleholder used to lurk behind Heyman with the Money in the Bank briefcase before cashing in on Lashley.

Once Big E became WWE champion, it was a virtual certainty that the company's two top current male Superstars were on a collision course.

The excitement for Reigns vs. Big E got even greater in the weeks prior to Survivor Series, when The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline feuded with New Day members King Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston on SmackDown.

That led to Big E interjecting himself into the scene and creating even more heat between him and Reigns.

While Reigns ultimately came away from Survivor Series victorious, Big E turned in a fantastic performance and proved he is on the level of The Tribal Chief.

