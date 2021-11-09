BBWAA Awards 2021: Full List of Finalists Announced and Reaction

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves are still basking in their World Series glory, but soon the spotlight will shine on the top individual performers in MLB across the 2021 season.

The Baseball Writers' Association of America announced the finalists for the game's top honors, with the final reveal to be spread out across next week.

American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year

Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays

Luis Garcia, Houston Astros

National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year

Dylan Carlson, St. Louis Cardinals

Jonathan India, Cincinnati Reds

Trevor Rogers, Miami Marlins

American League Manager of the Year

Scott Servais, Seattle Mariners

Dusty Baker, Houston Astros

Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays

National League Manager of the Year

Mike Shildt, St. Louis Cardinals

Gabe Kapler, San Francisco Giants

Craig Counsell, Milwaukee Brewers

American League Cy Young

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Robbie Ray, Toronto Blue Jays

Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox

National League Cy Young

Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

Max Scherzer, Los Angeles Dodgers

American League MVP

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Marcus Semien, Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

National League MVP

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

By the nature of the award's description, Most Valuable Player tends to land with stars on teams that make the postseason. On Nov. 18, MLB could be looking at two MVPs who missed out on the playoffs.

Shohei Ohtani put together a season for the record books. He hit 46 home runs and slugged .592 while going 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 23 appearances. Fans may never see a player performing this well simultaneously as a pitcher and hitter again.

Even though the Los Angeles Angels lost 85 games and finished fourth in the AL West, Ohtani is arguably the strongest candidate in the field.

The same can be said of Bryce Harper, who did his best to lift the 82-win Philadelphia Phillies into October. The 2015 MVP had 35 homers, 84 RBI and a .309/.429/.615 slash line.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers were likely to have at least one representative among the Cy Young finalists, some were surprised to see Max Scherzer as the only Dodgers pitcher on the list.

Walker Buehler (5.5) narrowly eclipsed Scherzer (5.4) in WAR on FanGraphs, albeit while throwing nearly 30 more innings. Buehler's 2.47 ERA, 3.15 FIP and 9.19 strikeouts per nine innings weren't enough for him to make the cut, which carried financial implications.

In the American League, the absence of Nathan Eovaldi was notable. The Boston Red Sox right-hander led all AL pitchers in WAR (5.6), per FanGraphs. He had a 2.79 FIP over 32 appearances and averaged 9.63 strikeouts and 1.73 walks per nine innings.

This could be the year Gerrit Cole finally has the hardware to show for his status as one of MLB's preeminent aces.

Cole allowed a .207 expected batting average and .363 expected slugging percentage, per Baseball Savant, while striking out 243 batters over 181.1 innings. He earned every penny of his $36 million salary from the New York Yankees.

Player development has always been a strength of the Tampa Bay Rays, so it's somewhat surprising they only have three Rookie of the Year winners in franchise history.

The odds of the Rays getting a fourth are looking pretty good considering they have two of the three ROY finalists.

Kevin Cash might be looking at his second straight Manager of the Year nod as well after having guided Tampa Bay to 100 wins and another AL East title.

Depending on the outcome of the voting, the St. Louis Cardinals might have to celebrate the work of a manager they unexpectedly fired in October. Mike Shildt helped engineer a 17-game winning streak, but that wasn't enough to overcome the "philosophical difference" he had with the front office.