MLB Trade Rumors: Luis Castillo Drawing Interest; Reds 'Willing to Engage' In Talks

Emilee Chinn/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Reds are "willing to engage in talks" about a trade involving Luis Castillo, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network added that Cincinnati might be open to moving "anyone making significant dollars," with Castillo referenced as a possible candidate. The right-hander is projected to earn $7.5 million for the 2022 season, per Spotrac.

