Corey Seager, Rangers Reportedly Agree to 10-Year, $325M Contract in MLB Free Agency

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Corey Seager is reportedly on the move.

The star shortstop agreed a 10-year, $325 million deal with the Texas Rangers on Monday, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Seager, 27, had another excellent year for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021, hitting .306 with 16 homers, 57 RBI, 54 runs and a .915 OPS in 95 games. A broken fifth metacarpal in his right hand cost him a big chunk of the season, but he was productive as ever when healthy.

But unlike last year, when his torrid bat in the postseason (.328 with eight homers, 20 RBI, 20 runs and a 1.171 OPS) helped lead the Dodgers to a title, he hit just .188 for L.A. in this season's playoffs, which was a factor in the team's loss to the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS.

When Seager has been able to avoid injury, he's emerged as one of the best shortstops in baseball and a potent threat at the plate. In a loaded free-agency class at the position—Carlos Correa, Trevor Story, Javier Baez and Marcus Semien also hit the market—Seager was always primed for a major payday.

The Dodgers were in the market to retain him, but their current estimated payroll of $193.0 million is already the second-highest mark in baseball, per Spotrac. And Seager wasn't the team's only high-profile free agent, with Chris Taylor and Clayton Kershaw also hitting the market.

So the Dodgers' loss is the Rangers' gain. It's a good day in Texas.

This is just the latest in what has been a busy week for the Rangers, as they reportedly added infielder Marcus Semien, pitcher Jon Gray and outfielder Kole Calhoun on Sunday.

Seager will be a major upgrade over Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who handled shortstop duties for the team last year and did an admirable job. And don't expect the Rangers to be finished in free agency just yet as they look to rebuild on the fly.