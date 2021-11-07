Novak Djokovic Beats Daniil Medvedev to Win 2021 Paris Masters, Avenges US Open Loss

AP Photo/Thibault Camus

It's not a calendar Grand Slam, but Novak Djokovic enacted some revenge.

Djokovic avenged his U.S. Open loss to Daniil Medvedev with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory in Sunday's rematch at the championship match of the 2021 Paris Masters. Djokovic was the top seed in the field and seized control after dropping the first set.

Even challenging Djokovic in another final was quite the accomplishment for Medvedev.

After all, the U.S. Open win prevented the all-time great from breaking a tie with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at 20 Grand Slam titles. It also stopped Djokovic's quest to become the first calendar Grand Slam winner in men's singles since Rod Laver accomplished the feat in 1969.

Medvedev couldn't prevent Djokovic from accomplishing some history, as George Ramsay of CNN noted the 34-year-old clinched his year-end No. 1 ranking with Saturday's semifinals win over Hubert Hurkacz.

It marks the seventh time in his illustrious career he will end as the top-ranked player, which breaks Pete Sampras' record of six times between 1993 and 1998.

"To do it for the record seventh time and surpass my childhood idol and role model, Pete, is incredible," Djokovic said. "Very grateful, very blessed to be in this position."

Yet the No. 2 seed in the Paris field seized the initial momentum with two breaks to his opponent's one. However, Medvedev was unable to take advantage of the three break points he created in the second set.

Djokovic won his only break point and held serve in the second set to force a decisive third between the two opponents who played to a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 finale at Flushing Meadows in September.

The Serb maintained that momentum by breaking Medvedev's third service game in the final set and seemed to put it away with another break to go up 5-2. However, Medvedev earned one of the breaks back and inserted some late drama before he once again lost a service game.

Djokovic's ability to convert five of the six break points he created proved to be the difference, especially since he won 79 percent of his first-service points.