Carlos Correa Rumors: Astros Offer Star 5-Year, $160M Contract in MLB Free Agency

The Houston Astros have reportedly offered star shortstop Carlos Correa a five-year, $160 million deal, per Fox 26's Mark Berman.

The deal is worth $32 million per year, but it's unclear if Correa has any plans to accept the offer.

It is a significant increase from what the franchise previously offered. Correa was offered a six-year, $120 million deal and five-year, $125 million contract in the past, per the Houston Chronicle.

The deal would make Correa the second-highest paid shortstop in baseball behind New York Mets star Francisco Lindor, per Spotrac. However, several high-profile free-agent shortstops could also receive similar deals, including Trevor Story, Corey Seager and Javier Baez.

Astros general manager James Click told reporters earlier this week that the team would put it's best foot forward to re-sign Correa. However, Houston could end up in a bidding war to retain the former Rookie of the Year.

Several teams could be interested in making a run for Correa this winter, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

If the Dodgers lose Seager in free agency, it wouldn't be surprising to see the franchise make a run at Correa. L.A. brought in Trea Turner at the 2021 trade deadline, but he mostly played second base with Seager at short.

The Mets could also make a run for the 27-year-old if they don't bring Baez back. He would be paired with Lindor in New York's infield, provided he or the latter would be interested in potentially switching positions to second base.

The Yankees might be targeting a shortstop, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the club tried to land Correa. New York struggled to effectively fill the position during the 2021 campaign with Gio Urshela and Gleyber Torres. Correa would fit like a glove.

Boston is also reportedly interested in signing a shortstop this season, with Xander Bogaerts reportedly prepared to decline his option after the 2022 season. The plan would be for Bogaerts to play second base, per The Athletic's Jim Bowden.

Correa had a great 2021 season, hitting .279/.366/.485 with a career-high 26 home runs and 92 RBI. He's hitting .277/.356/.481 across seven seasons with the Astros.