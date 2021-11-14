Christian Cage, Jurassic Express Defeat Adam Cole, Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear 2021

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Christian Cage and Jurassic Express defeated Superkliq, comprised of Adam Cole and The Young Bucks, in a Falls Count Anywhere six-man tag team match at AEW Full Gear on Saturday.

This match featured the night's best moves as Luchasaurus executed a shooting star press onto Superkliq, sending the group tumbling to the floor as Jungle Boy looked on in amazement:

The whole match was epic and featured an aerial attack from Christian Cage, thumbtacks, garbage cans and a busted-open Adam Cole.

Christian Cage and Jurassic Express won after Jungle Boy's Conchairto on Matt Jackson.

Christian, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus have had issues with The Elite for the past few months, and they were exacerbated at All Out in September when Cole made his All Elite Wrestling debut.

Cole appeared after Kenny Omega beat Christian to retain the AEW World Championship, and while it initially looked as though he was there to save Christian and Jurassic Express, he joined The Elite in attacking them instead.

Even before that night, Christian and Jurassic Express were embroiled in a heated rivalry with all members of The Elite.

Christian beat Omega for the Impact World Championship before losing to Omega in the AEW world title match at All Out, and the team of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus fell short against The Young Bucks in an AEW World Tag Team Championship match because of interference.

Jungle Boy went on to have a singles match against Cole on the Sept. 29 episode of Dynamite following the events of All Out, and Cole prevailed in what was only his third AEW match.

Saturday marked the third time some combination of Cole and The Young Bucks have faced Christian and Jurassic Express in a tag team match.

The first time, Superkliq beat Christian, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus on the Grand Slam edition of Rampage at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City in September.

Then, on the Oct. 6 episode of Dynamite, Cole, The Young Bucks and Omega defeated Bryan Danielson, Christian, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus in an eight-man tag team match.

There was a different dynamic at Full Gear since Falls Count Anywhere rules were in place, and the six combatants could do anything they pleased.

Ultimately, Christian and Jurassic Express finally came out on top and gained some retribution against Superkliq.

