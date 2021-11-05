Naomi Osaka Says It 'Feels Good to Be Back' in Twitter Photos on Tennis Court

AP Photo/John Minchillo

After a two-month hiatus from tennis, Naomi Osaka has finally returned to the court, posting photos to social media on Friday and thanking everyone for their support after she stepped away from the sport to focus on her wellbeing:

Osaka announced in September she intended to take a break from tennis to focus on her mental health after a disappointing loss at the US Open.

The 24-year-old has been outspoken about her depression and refused to meet with the media during the French Open to protect her mental health, which resulted in a fine and her withdrawal from the tournament.

Osaka also backed out of Wimbledon for mental health reasons.

The Japanese tennis star also posted a close-up photo on Instagram of a tennis ball with the Australian Open logo on it—possibly a hint we'll see her back in competition when the tournament begins in January.

Osaka was previously the third-ranked women's tennis player in the world. She's now No. 13 after sitting out multiple tournaments.