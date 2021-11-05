Chris Paul, Devin Booker Discuss NBA's Decision to Investigate Suns' Robert Sarver

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker said they'll remain focused on basketball while the NBA investigates allegations of misogyny, use of racist language and slurs and other forms of misconduct against team governor Robert Sarver.

ESPN's Baxter Holmes spoke with more than 70 current and former members of the Suns organization for an article published Thursday, which spotlighted allegations of a toxic workplace environment created by Sarver during his 17 years owning the franchise.

NBA executive vice president of communications Mike Bass released a statement about the league's next steps:

"The allegations contained in today's ESPN article are extremely serious, and we have directed the Wachtell Lipton law firm to commence a comprehensive investigation. The NBA and WNBA remain committed to providing a respectful and inclusive workplace for all employees. Once the investigation is completed, its findings will provide the basis for any league action."

The Suns' game against the Houston Rockets moved forward as scheduled Thursday night. Phoenix scored a 123-111 win.

Afterward, Paul told reporters their focus will be to "play for one another" because the process is out of their control:

"I've been through a few situations in my time in the league. The powers that be, they look into it. They do their investigations or whatnot, but I think the biggest thing that I've learned through all these years is that us as a team, we've got to talk. It's not about what everybody else is saying or everybody else is telling you to do or you should do. It's about how we feel as a team, as a unit, coaching staff, everybody within the organization."

Paul was with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014 when recordings were released of then-governor Donald Sterling making racist comments. Sterling was banned for life from the NBA, and his family sold the team to current governor Steve Ballmer.

He added the "situations are different" and he doesn't know all of the details about the allegations against Sarver, so the team will "continue to play and do what we do."

Booker said he's never witnessed examples of any of the allegations made within the ESPN article, but he's hopeful the NBA's investigation can "find out the truth":

"In my seven years that I've been here, I haven't noticed that, but that doesn't make me insensitive to the subject. I think the NBA opened an investigation, and they're going to do their due diligence of bringing out facts instead of 'he said, she said.' I'm sure the NBA has it in good hands and will do the proper research to find out the truth."

Booker called the Suns a "close-knit team that sticks together" and said he's confident they'll be able to focus on basketball until the situation reaches a resolution.

Phoenix head coach Monty Williams also commented on the situation, saying he wouldn't have stayed in the job if he had witnessed or heard anything like the allegations made against Sarver:

"As someone who is the caretaker of a program, I find all these things that are being said serious in nature. It takes courage to come out and express yourself. But at the same time, I'm aware there are two sides to this equation. ... We still have to wait to see how clear the facts can appear."

The NBA didn't provide a timetable to complete the investigation.

Phoenix's schedule resumes Saturday when it hosts the Atlanta Hawks.