Christian Pulisic Headlines USMNT Roster for World Cup Qualifiers vs. Mexico, Jamaica

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States men's national team welcomes back Christian Pulisic ahead of two World Cup qualifying matches, but the squad will still be without some regulars.

Here is the full roster for the Nov. 12 game against Mexico and Nov. 16 battle with Jamaica:

Pulisic missed the last qualifying window with an ankle injury but returned to the pitch for Chelsea in Tuesday's Champions League match.

Giovani Reyna and Sergino Dest are out with injuries. Dest's back injury kept him out of Barcelona's Champions League game Tuesday.

"If we thought he could play, he'd be in camp," coach Gregg Berhalter said of Dest on Thursday. "These games are that important."

Reyna has not played for Borussia Dortmund or for his country since suffering a hamstring injury with the USMNT in September.

Another notable absence is John Brooks, who had been a fixture at center back for the United States. The Wolfsburg defender owned up to his struggles Thursday:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It could put pressure on MLS center backs Miles Robinson and Walker Zimmerman to pick up the slack.

The latest roster also features new addition Joe Scally, an 18-year-old who has made 10 Bundesliga starts for Borussia Monchengladbach this season. He can play either right or left back and could be an important player for the Americans.

Ricardo Pepi returns after scoring three goals in four matches with the national team in September and October, although Berhalter chose to omit fellow strikers Josh Sargent and Daryl Dike. Fans should see a lot of the 18-year-old over the next two matches, although FC Dallas teammate Jesus Ferreira could also get playing time at forward.

The United States enters this stage of qualifying with 11 points through six matches, good for second place in CONCACAF but three behind Mexico for first. Jamaica ranks sixth of eight teams and suffered a 2-0 loss to the Americans in October.