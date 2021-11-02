Rams GM Les Snead Says His Kids Gifted Him a Mug with 'F--k Them Picks' Meme

Michael Hickey

The Los Angeles Rams are all in on trying to win the Super Bowl this season, and general manager Les Snead made that clear this week by trading 2022 second- and third-round picks to the Denver Broncos for veteran linebacker Von Miller.

Snead's trades have left the Rams thin with draft picks. L.A. has no first-round selections until 2024 and only four picks in the next draft. Because of this, a meme of Snead with the caption "F--k them picks" went viral.

The 50-year-old told reporters Tuesday that his kids gifted him a mug with the meme on it:

Despite shipping out draft picks with the tip of the cap, Snead said he still values draft selections.

"We still believe in it, and we feel like you can use it in a very particular way depending on the options we have," he said, according to Emmanuel Morgan of the New York Times.

The Rams have not made the Super Bowl since the 2018 season. However, they have a real opportunity to do so this year. L.A. is currently tied with the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers for the best record in the NFL at 7-1.