George Springer Exits Rays vs. Blue Jays with Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer left his team's road game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday with a left ankle sprain.

The injury occurred after Springer made a leaping catch attempt on a deep Kevin Kiermaier shot to center field in the bottom of the second inning.

Despite Springer's valiant effort, the ball fell in play, and Kiermaier ended up with a triple.

Springer stayed in the game and took a third inning at-bat that ended with a groundout. After the half-inning ended, Ramiel Tapia replaced him in the lineup.

The 31-year-old signed a six-year, $150 million contract to join the Blue Jays in 2021. Prior to his Toronto stint, he spent seven years with the Houston Astros, making three All-Star teams and winning the 2017 World Series, earning the Fall Classic MVP in the process.

He also earned a pair of Silver Slugger awards en route to a stat line of .270 (.852 OPS), 174 home runs and 458 RBI.

Springer was excellent in limited action with the Blue Jays, hitting .264 (.907 OPS) with 22 home runs and 50 RBI in 78 games.

However, injuries kept him off the field for much of the season. A left oblique strain put him on the injured list in April, and a right quad strain placed him there in May.

Springer only suited up four times until June 22 but was a power-hitting force upon his return. Unfortunately, he was sidelined again after suffering a left knee sprain against the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 14.

Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors gave the information:

"Springer made an awkward landing while attempting to catch a Ty France triple to the wall in the seventh inning, and Springer immediately grabbed at his ankle area after hitting the ground. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, albeit gingerly."

Toronto announced that Springer would go on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 17. He returned to the team on Aug. 30.

This season, Springer entered Friday hitting .283 (.875 OPS) with seven home runs and 18 RBI in 31 games.

Springer is obviously a tough loss, largely because of his tremendous bat. If he has to miss extended time, options to replace him in the lineup include Tapia and Bradley Zimmer.