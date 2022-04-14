Eloy Jimenez Day-to-Day After Exiting White Sox vs. Mariners with Ankle Injury

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox announced that left fielder Eloy Jimenez is day-to-day after exiting his team's home game against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday with a left ankle contusion.

The left fielder fouled a ball off of his foot in the bottom of the third inning and managed to stay in to play defense before Leury Garcia pinch-hit for him in the bottom of the fifth.

Jimenez hit .249 (.740 OPS) with 10 home runs and 37 RBI in 55 games for the White Sox in 2021. He is hitting .235 this year and smacked his first homer of the season on Wednesday when he took M's left-hander Robbie Ray deep for a second-inning solo shot.

The 24-year-old is a four-year MLB veteran. He broke into the big leagues with 31 home runs in 122 games during his rookie year in 2019. Jimenez posted an .891 OPS in 2020 en route to leading the White Sox to playoffs for the first time in 12 years.

Hopefully, Jimenez is back soon, but it'll be a quick turnaround for him as the White Sox play again Thursday at 2:10 p.m. ET versus the M's. Chicago's next series starts Friday evening at home versus the Tampa Bay Rays.