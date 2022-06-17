Report: Cardinals' Yadier Molina Expected to Be Placed on 10-Day IL with Knee Injury

John Fisher/Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list Friday because of "persistent knee soreness that has ailed him through most of the 2022 season," according to Katie Woo of The Athletic.

Woo noted the Cardinals are preparing for Molina to miss "at least a few weeks."

The 39-year-old has settled into old age fairly well. His offense isn't as strong as it once was, with sub-.700 OPS marks in each of the past two seasons, but he still hit for a decent average in that stretch (.255). Yet he's hitting .213/.225/.294 in 38 games in 2022.



The Cardinals did play without Molina for three games from May 23 to May 25. He was placed on the bereavement list because his son had surgery stemming from an injury suffered playing baseball in Puerto Rico.

Now in his 19th season, Molina remains a dynamite defender. He threw out 41 percent of attempted base stealers last year, his second straight season over the 40 percent mark. He's at 38 percent for 2022.



The Cardinals signed Molina to a one-year contract extension in August 2021. His ability to manage the pitching staff has made him an invaluable member of the organization for nearly two decades.

Andrew Knizner will likely move into the starting lineup. The 27-year-old is hitting .198/.283/.257 in 101 at-bats this season.

