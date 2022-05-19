Jose Ramirez to Undergo X-Rays on Leg Injury Suffered in Guardians' Loss to Reds

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez will undergo an X-ray after taking a foul ball off his leg in the bottom of the eighth of Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds, according to The Athletic's Jason Lloyd.

Ramirez was checked out by trainers for a few minutes after getting hit and remained in the game, proceeding to to hit an RBI single.

Ramirez was one of the best players in baseball between 2017 and 2018. He posted a .948 OPS with 171 extra-base hits, including 68 home runs and 51 stolen bases, over that span. While his numbers dipped over the subsequent two campaigns, he returned to form in 2021.

He compiled an .893 OPS with 36 homers and 27 steals in 152 games last season and proceeded to sign a five-year, $124 million contract extension. He's tallied eight longballs and three swipes in 34 games so far in 2022.

The 29-year-old Dominican Republic native also had three straight years with at least 152 games played beginning in 2016, though he did spend time on the injured list in 2019 after surgery on a broken bone in his hand. He returned to full strength for the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season.

If Ramirez is sidelined for any period of time, Yu Chang figures to take over at the hot corner. Ernie Clement is another option to draw an occasional start on the infield.

Cleveland lacks proven offensive depth, so Ramirez being forced out of the lineup would be a major concern. Any type of extended absence for its starting third baseman would be a sizable blow to the club's chances of trying to earn a postseason berth.