Paris Masters 2021: Andy Murray's 1st-Round Loss Headlines Monday's Results

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The Paris Masters kicked off on Monday, and the day wasn't without some stunning upsets, including one major star bowing out early.

Below, we'll break down the day's scores and recap the action.

Results

No. 10 Cameron Norrie def. Federico Delbonis, 6-2, 6-1

Sebastian Korda def. No. 13 Aslan Karatsev, 6-2, 6-7, 7-6

Dominik Koepfer def. Andy Murray, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6

Hugo Gaston def. Arthur Rinderknech, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

Adrian Mannarino def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, 6-2, 6-4

Alexander Bublik def. Dan Evans, 2-6, 7-5, 7-5

Ilya Ivashka def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, 6-3, 7-6

Dusan Lajovic def. Mackenzie McDonald, 6-3, 6-4

Marton Fucsovics def. Fabio Fognini, 6-1, 6-7, 7-6

Lorenzo Musetti def. Laslo Dere, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4

Recap

Dominik Koepfer lost in qualifying for the Paris Masters, but he made the main draw as a lucky loser. His reward was a matchup against Andy Murray. Ultimately, it was Murray who was a pretty unlucky loser.

Koepfer stunned the former star in a three-set battle, pulling off the early upset of the tournament. Quite the result after Koepfer didn't think he would be in the tournament at all.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I heard about it at 4 o'clock. I was about to go back to the hotel and then one of the ATP Tour managers texted me, 'Dom, you in? You're playing against Andy Murray,'" Koepfer told reporters after the match. "Honestly, I was a little nervous. I didn't expect to play today. I was hoping that someone was going to pull out tomorrow. But a night match here in Paris, a lot of fans, they had an unbelievable crowd, the first time for me for a while. It's been a great day. Unexpected, but it worked out and I'm happy."

It was a lively battle, with Murray winning his share of epic points:

Murray tested Koepfer's resolve, though the 27-year-old managed to hold him off.

"It was unbelievable. I thought I had it in my hands in the second set serving for it at 5-4. He just made a lot of balls; I didn't make a lot of balls. That was the difference, and it was just a great fight in the third set," Koepfer said. "I just tried to stay in the moment and tried to play every point. Obviously it's tough to play against him. He makes so many balls and is an unbelievable competitor. I knew that going in, I was ready for it and [am] just happy I got through."

Murray wasn't the only player upset on the day, however, as Sebastian Korda also knocked off No. 13 seed Aslan Karatsev. It was his third straight win over Karatsev.

No. 10 Cameron Norrie continued his impressive ascent, knocking off Federico Delbonis in straight sets for his 100th tour-level win.

"It's been a phenomenal year and I've been really enjoying my tennis," he told reporters after the match. "I've been moving and playing well, and I'm enjoying being in Paris. It's obviously a great milestone and it shows I have been on the tour and have a little bit of experience now. It's a nice bonus, but there is a lot of tennis in the year to be played. It's a great achievement."

Norrie is in the running for one of the two remaining spots in the ATP Finals. Monday's result was a good start in that pursuit.