Report: Kobe Bryant's Estate to Make $400M in BodyArmor's Sale to Coca-Cola

Rich Fury/WireImage

The estate of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant can collect around $400 million as part of BodyArmor's $5.6 billion sale to Coca-Cola Co., according to the Wall Street Journal's Jennifer Maloney.

In 2014, Bryant purchased around a 10 percent stake in BodyArmor. Darren Rovell of ESPN reported in August 2018 the value of his investment approached $200 million after Coca-Cola obtained a minority stake in the company.

Following Monday's sale, BodyArmor co-founder Mike Repole credited Bryant with helping in the company's growth.

"If it wasn't for Kobe Bryant's vision and belief, BodyArmor would not have been able to achieve the success we had," he said. "I couldn't be more excited to become part of the Coca-Cola family and set our sights on the future."

Bryant's career salary earnings in the NBA eclipsed $328 million over 20 seasons. Prior to his death, the Hall of Famer expanded his reach beyond the game in terms of investing in and also launching the Mamba Sports Academy.