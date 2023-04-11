NBA Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins Agrees to Guaynabo Mets Contact amid Comeback Attempt

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Veteran center DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a deal with the Guaynabo Mets in Puerto Rico, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Cousins went unsigned through the 2022-23 NBA season. He worked out with the Los Angeles Lakers in January but was unable to land a deal. In an interview in March on SiriusXM NBA Radio, he said he "would love to get a real answer" for his current exile:

After bouncing around the league the past two years, Cousins finished the 2021-22 campaign in Denver. He played 31 games, averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds before averaging 10.6 points in five postseason games.

The center played out two 10-day contracts with the Milwaukee Bucks earlier in the year, coming through with 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game before being waived.

It continued a trend for Cousins, who ended 2020-21 with the Los Angeles Clippers after starting the season with the Houston Rockets. He has shown he can still make an impact on the court, however, including his 7.6 points in just 8.3 minutes per game in seven playoff appearances with the Clippers.

Injuries have played a significant role in Cousins falling out of the NBA entirely. He missed all of the 2019-20 season with a torn ACL after signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Cousins also missed about a full year of action between the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons because of a ruptured Achilles tendon, while a torn quad caused him to miss time in the 2019 postseason.

The four-time All-Star was one of the best frontcourt players in the game before these issues, averaging at least 22 points and 10 rebounds per game in five straight seasons.

The market can be unforgiving for NBA centers. Dwight Howard signed with a Taiwanese team last November when he couldn't find a path into the Association.

Signing on to compete in Puerto Rico will get Cousins back on to a court, but he might have a tall task ahead to impress NBA scouts enough to give him another shot.