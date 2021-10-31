Marcus Maye Trade Rumors: Jets Open to Deal, Eyeing 'At Least' a 3rd-Round Draft Pick

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Jets veteran safety Marcus Maye has been linked in trade rumors for weeks, and now we've finally learned what New York is reportedly seeking in exchange for the former second-round pick.

Multiple teams are interested in trading for Maye, and the Jets are open to moving him ahead of the Tuesday trade deadline. However, they're seeking "at least" a third-round pick in exchange for the 28-year-old, according to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

There is "considerable doubt" the Jets will receive that type of compensation for Maye because he's still owed $6.5 million on his franchise tag, Vacchiano adds.

"So far, a source said, there have been no serious trade discussions between the Jets and any team, so it's unclear if they will be willing to back off that price in the next few days," Vacchiano writes.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported earlier this month that Maye would "welcome a trade to a contender" and noted he was a "prime player to watch" with the deadline approaching. However, Maye denied those rumors, saying he is "100 percent in" on staying in New York.

Maye has spent the first five seasons of his career with the Jets. However, his contract is expiring and there have been no talks between the veteran and the Jets about a long-term extension, according to Vacchiano.

The Florida product is expected to earn between $13 million and $14 million on his next deal, which would put him among the NFL's highest-paid safeties. Seattle Seahawks star Jamal Adams is the league's most expensive safety with an average annual salary of $17.5 million.

Maye has appeared in just four games this season, recording two passes defensed, one sack, 35 tackles, three tackles for a loss and one quarterback hit.

Fowler mentioned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams as potential suitors for Maye. The Bucs are dealing with an injury to Richard Sherman and several other players in the secondary, including Sean Murphy-Bunting, who is on IR with an elbow injury.

The Rams, meanwhile, could use some depth behind Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp and Jalen Ramsey. However, it's unclear if the Bucs or Rams are interested in adding Maye.

The Jets are 1-5 on the season entering Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. While wide receiver Jamison Crowder has also been linked in trade speculation, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Thursday that New York isn't looking for a "fire sale" at the deadline just because it's struggling this year.