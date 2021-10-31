Lakers' LeBron James Shows Off Awesome 'Freddy Krueger' Costume for Halloween

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James got into the Halloween spirit with a detailed Freddy Krueger costume he posted on Instagram:

James added the notable quote from the Nightmare on Elm Street villain in his caption: "Sticks And Stones May Break My Bones But Nothing Will Ever Kill Me."

While Krueger costumes can be scary enough on their own for average-sized people, James is 6'9", 250 pounds.

LeBron is no stranger to wearing elaborate costumes on Halloween, as he has been Pennywise and Edward Scissorhands in the past.