    Lakers' LeBron James Shows Off Awesome 'Freddy Krueger' Costume for Halloween

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVOctober 31, 2021

    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James got into the Halloween spirit with a detailed Freddy Krueger costume he posted on Instagram:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames</a> dressed up as Freddy Krueger for Halloween 🎃 <a href="https://t.co/LBNis6L8vt">pic.twitter.com/LBNis6L8vt</a>

    James added the notable quote from the Nightmare on Elm Street villain in his caption: "Sticks And Stones May Break My Bones But Nothing Will Ever Kill Me."

    While Krueger costumes can be scary enough on their own for average-sized people, James is 6'9", 250 pounds.

    LeBron is no stranger to wearing elaborate costumes on Halloween, as he has been Pennywise and Edward Scissorhands in the past.

