Kenneth Walker III's Heisman Trophy Odds Shift to +500 After 5 TDs vs. Michigan

If you were looking to buy low on Kenneth Walker III as a Heisman Trophy dark horse, that time has passed.

The Michigan State star is now +500 to win college football's top individual honor, the fourth-best moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. His odds skyrocketed following the Spartans' 37-33 victory over rival Michigan on Saturday.

Their offense was effectively a one-man show, as Walker carried the ball 23 times for 197 yards and five touchdowns. He now has 1,194 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground for 8-0 Michigan State.

At +170, Alabama's Bryce Young is the Heisman favorite, but he hasn't built an unassailable lead. Young's 2,453 passing yards and 26 touchdowns to three interceptions are impressive yet not otherworldly.

Michigan State still has trips to Purdue and Ohio State and will host Maryland and then Penn State in its finale. Should the Spartans win out, Walker could overtake his fellow contenders in the Heisman race.

