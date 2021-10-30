Lamar Jackson Rumors: No Progress Made on New Contract During Ravens' Bye Week

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Things remain status quo for Lamar Jackson.

The 2019 MVP and the Ravens failed to come to terms on a contract extension before the season began, and they reportedly haven't made any progress on a deal this week despite Baltimore being on a bye week, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Jackson is in line to receive a massive extension after the Buffalo Bills locked up Josh Allen to a six-year, $258 million deal in August. Other star quarterbacks, such as Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes, also received massive deals over the last two years.

However, things are much more difficult for Jackson because he's negotiating his own deal without an agent. Still, the veteran knows his value, and ESPN's Dan Graziano reported in July that his extension is expected to average between $40 million and $45 million per season.

"It wouldn't surprise people around the league if Jackson's deal came in behind Mahomes' $45 million-a-year average and ahead of Prescott's $40 million, but as always, the key will be to watch the structure and guarantees," Graziano wrote.

Jackson most likely won't top the $45 million per year Mahomes received because he hasn't yet led the Ravens past the second round of the playoffs. Meanwhile, Mahomes has led the Kansas City Chiefs to two straight Super Bowls and three consecutive AFC Championship Games.

However, Baltimore is primed to make a deep playoff run this season. If that happens, and Jackson still hasn't signed an extension, he could receive more money than maybe he might have initially.

The Ravens have made it clear in the past that they would love to keep Jackson onboard. General manager Eric DeCosta lauded the former Pro Bowler in May:

Jackson has been one of the best young quarterbacks in the league since being drafted 32nd overall in 2018. In 53 games across four seasons, he's 35-9 and is completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 9,028 yards and 78 touchdowns against 23 interceptions. He's also rushed for 3,386 yards and 21 scores.

The 24-year-old is on pace to have one of the best seasons of his career this year. He's completing a career-high 64.9 percent of his passes for 1,943 yards and 10 touchdowns against five interceptions. He has also ran for 480 yards and two scores.

Baltimore is 5-2 on the season, tied for first in the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals.