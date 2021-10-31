Bradley Beal Drops 36 as Wizards Beat Jaylen Brown, Celtics in 2OT Thriller

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

The Wizards just keep rolling despite the loss of Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. Washington won its third straight game and improved to 5-1 on the season with an 115-112 double overtime win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday at Capital One Arena.

Bradley Beal continues to be a significant factor for the Wizards early on, but performances from Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma helped put Washington over the edge on Saturday evening.

Notable Player Stats

Jaylen Brown, SG, BOS: 34 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST

Bradley Beal, SG, WSH: 36 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST

Jayson Tatum, SF, BOS: 27 PTS, 15 REB, 3 AST

Montrezl Harrell, C, WSH: 20 PTS, 14 REB, 1 AST

Kyle Kuzma, PF, WSH: 17 PTS, 17 REB, 1 AST

Bradley Beal, Montrezl Harrell Lead the Way for Wizards

Much of the first quarter between the Celtics and Wizards was back and forth, but it was Beal who impressed, putting up 12 points, two rebounds and an assist to help put Washington up 25-20 entering the second quarter.

Thanks to Beal and Co., the Wizards kept their lead through the second quarter, heading into halftime up 53-47 on the Celtics.

Harrell emerged as a significant factor for Washington throughout the first half and even hit a halfcourt shot with time winding down in the second quarter. He finished the half with 14 points, five rebounds and an assist.

Things remained close in the third quarter, but it was the Wizards who entered the final frame with a 76-73 lead and the opportunity to close things out. Beal and Harrell continued their big nights in the third, putting up a combined 10 points to help hold off a valiant effort by the Celtics.

Beal made 37.5 percent of his shots from the field and 37.5 percent of his shots from deep on Saturday, while Harrell was a dominant force in the paint all night, finishing with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

The Wizards struggled for much of the first overtime against Boston, but Beal managed to tie things up with time winding down to force 2OT. Even though Harrell fouled out in double overtime, Beal and Spencer Dinwiddie were able to help Washington close things out with a couple of quick baskets under the one-minute mark.

It should also be noted that Kyle Kuzma had a solid game for Washington. He led the team with 17 rebounds and also put up 17 points in the win.

Jaylen Brown's Effort Not Enough as Boston's Three-Point Shooting Falls Short

Brown was Boston's best player on Saturday night, and he started out strong despite being rather inconsistent this season. He put up up eight points and one rebound in the first quarter to help keep the Celtics within five points entering the second frame.

Down 25-20 after one, Brown continued his hot start against Washington during the second quarter, putting up nine points to help keep the Celtics within distance entering halftime, down just 53-47 to the Wizards.

Brown's efforts continued well into the fourth quarter, but the Celtics failed to get equal production out of anyone else. Boston also struggled mightily from deep against Washington, making just 2-of-26 shots, which is unacceptable, while the Wizards went 10-of-36 from three-point range.

If the Celtics made even a quarter of their three-point shots, things could have gone differently on Saturday night. It can't be stated enough how much Boston's three-point shooting hurt them on Saturday night.

What's Next?

The Wizards will be on the road to face Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Monday before opening up a three-game homestand. The Celtics, meanwhile, will host the Chicago Bulls on Monday before heading out on a three-game road trip.