    Video: Hank Aaron Honored by Braves, MLB in Moving Tribute Before World Series Game 3

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 30, 2021

    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    The Atlanta Braves honored the late Hank Aaron with a video tribute ahead of Game 3 of the World Series versus the Houston Astros on Friday night. 

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    An incredible tribute to the late great Hank Aaron in Atlanta before World Series Game 3. <a href="https://t.co/Hir6Sk6vsC">pic.twitter.com/Hir6Sk6vsC</a>

    The team also invited his family onto the field, and Aaron's longtime friend, former teammate and Astros manager Dusty Baker came out to embrace them:

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Incredible moment in Atlanta before the World Series as the late Hank Aaron's family is honored on the field.<br><br>His son, Hank Aaron Jr. threw out the first pitch. 🙏 <a href="https://t.co/zEYu8kNYfL">pic.twitter.com/zEYu8kNYfL</a>

    Barry Svrluga @barrysvrluga

    Dusty Baker going out and hugging the children of his late friend Hank Aaron, as his teary-eyed widow Billye looks on, is the pregame moment you wanted.

    Aaron, a Hall of Famer, was a 25-time All-Star, one-time MVP and one-time champion during his illustrious career, most famously breaking Babe Ruth's home run record during his career. He died in January at the age of 86. 

    “Hank Aaron is near the top of everyone’s list of all-time great players," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement at the time of Aaron's death. "His monumental achievements as a player were surpassed only by his dignity and integrity as a person. Hank symbolized the very best of our game, and his all-around excellence provided Americans and fans across the world with an example to which to aspire."

