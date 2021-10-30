Video: Hank Aaron Honored by Braves, MLB in Moving Tribute Before World Series Game 3

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves honored the late Hank Aaron with a video tribute ahead of Game 3 of the World Series versus the Houston Astros on Friday night.

The team also invited his family onto the field, and Aaron's longtime friend, former teammate and Astros manager Dusty Baker came out to embrace them:

Aaron, a Hall of Famer, was a 25-time All-Star, one-time MVP and one-time champion during his illustrious career, most famously breaking Babe Ruth's home run record during his career. He died in January at the age of 86.

“Hank Aaron is near the top of everyone’s list of all-time great players," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement at the time of Aaron's death. "His monumental achievements as a player were surpassed only by his dignity and integrity as a person. Hank symbolized the very best of our game, and his all-around excellence provided Americans and fans across the world with an example to which to aspire."