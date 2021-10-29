LaMelo Ball Says Viral Video of Jay-Z Conversation Wasn't About Playing in New York

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball said a viral video of him with Jay-Z—in which the famous rapper and entrepreneur appeared to be telling him he should play in New York in the future—was misinterpreted.

"I was just saying, 'We have a game after this and we're going home,'" Ball told ESPN's Malika Andrews on NBA Today (1:50 mark). "And he was just saying, 'Where's it at?' And it was in Charlotte. That's how it went."

Well, that's a boring explanation for the moment. Feasible, but boring.

No matter. Even if Jay-Z wasn't brazenly recruiting Ball in that particular moment, the recruiting pitches will be coming in the future. Ball has been excellent in his young career and is averaging 19.6 points, 6.0 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game this season.

It will likely be a long time before Ball hits free agency. The Hornets will do everything in their power to keep him for his entire career. But the sirens will sing in Ball's direction.