Jacob Degrom, Rangers Agree to 5-year, $185m Contract; Mets Fail to Make Final Offer

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers have added a big piece to their roster with the signing of Jacob deGrom.

The starting pitcher has agreed to a five-year deal with the Rangers, the club announced Friday. It is worth $185 million and has a sixth-year option that could make the total deal worth $222 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

DeGrom had $53 million remaining on his initial five-year contract with the New York Mets, but he decided to opt out of the final two seasons in search of a better deal.

Mike Puma of the New York Post reported the Mets never made a final offer to the starter.

The two-time Cy Young winner will now get a fresh start after spending the nine years of his career with the Mets.

A shoulder issue limited deGrom to just 11 starts in 2022, finishing the year 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA and 0.746 WHIP. He added 102 strikeouts in just 64.1 innings. Though effective on the mound, the missed time is a significant issue after an elbow injury held the starter to just 15 starts in 2021.

He still thrived when healthy with a 7-2 record, 1.08 ERA and 146 strikeouts. His 0.554 WHIP would be the best in MLB history if he had enough innings to qualify.

Even before this historic production, the 34-year-old finished 2020 with a 4-2 record and 2.38 ERA, leading the league with 104 strikeouts in just 68 innings. It was enough to finish third in Cy Young voting after winning the award the previous two seasons.

From 2018-21, the right-hander had a 1.94 ERA in 91 starts with a 0.88 WHIP and 12 strikeouts per nine innings.

It only added to deGrom's resume after he won the 2014 Rookie of the Year award and helped the Mets reach the World Series in 2016.

The continued production shows he can be a difference-maker for his new team at the top of the rotation, putting the Rangers one step closer to playoff contention.

Texas was just 68-94 last season, marking the sixth straight year without a postseason appearance. The team should still improve with the addition of a true ace, turning around a pitching staff that ranked 12th in the American League in ERA last season.

New York still has Max Scherzer under contract to help handle the loss of deGrom, but the rotation should take a step back after last year's success.