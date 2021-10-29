Joel Quenneville Resigns as Panthers HC; John Tortorella Rumored as Replacement

AP Photo/Jim Rassol

Joel Quenneville resigned as head coach of the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

Andrew Brunette will take over Quenneville's former post on an interim basis.

ESPN's Kevin Weekes first reported a coaching change in Florida was incoming and that John Tortorella will be a potential candidate to take over on a full-time basis.

The move comes amid an investigation into the Chicago Blackhawks' handling of a sexual assault allegation in 2010 when minor league hockey player Kyle Beach said team video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted him at his Chicago apartment.

Quenneville coached Chicago from 2008-2019. He said in July that he had not heard about the allegations until earlier this summer, via ESPN's Michele Steele:

However, multiple sources claim Quenneville knew of the allegations in 2010, with Beach being one of them.

"I've witnessed meetings, right after I reported it to [Blackhawks mental skills coach] James Gary, that were held in Joel Quenneville's office. There's absolutely no way that he can deny knowing it," Beach said, per ESPN.com news services.

Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman (who has since resigned) and mental skills coach Jim Gary said otherwise when interviewed for private firm Jenner & Block's report on the matter, noting that Quenneville was concerned with upsetting chemistry during the team's Stanley Cup-winning run.

Quenneville became the Panthers' head coach on April 8, 2019, and led the team for two-plus seasons.

The entire Jenner & Block report was released Tuesday. Quenneville still coached Wednesday, leading the Panthers to a 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins that gave them a 7-0 record.

Panthers general manager Bill Zito released a postgame statement:

Quenneville did not speak with media after the game either.

"In light of this afternoon's news, we felt it appropriate that I address you all," Zito said, per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.

"Joel will be meeting with commissioner Gary Bettman tomorrow. He has no comments prior to that meeting."

Quenneville met with Bettman in New York on Thursday to discuss his involvement in the Blackhawks sexual assault case. No news emerged from that meeting before reports emerged of the Panthers' coaching change.