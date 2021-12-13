Report: Giants' Leonard Williams Feared to Have 'Significant' Elbow Injury

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams suffered "an elbow injury on Sunday that is feared to be significant," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Per that report, "He’s having tests done, but he’s going to miss time. And given how late it is during the season, there is a chance he doesn’t return."

Williams, 27, was acquired by the Giants in a surprising trade in 2019, with the rebuilding team sending a 2020 third-round pick and a 2021 fifth-rounder to the New York Jets in exchange for the veteran defensive lineman.

That gave the Giants an interesting collection of talent on the interior, as Williams joined Dalvin Tomlinson and Dexter Lawrence in the team's 3-4 scheme (Tomlinson signed with the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the 2021 season). In 2019, Williams posted 26 tackles (two for loss), 11 quarterback hits and 0.5 sacks in eight games with the Giants (five starts).

The two sides were unable to come to a long-term deal in the offseason, however, and the Giants used the franchise tag to retain him. That made 2020 a contract year for Williams, and he responded in a huge way, posting a career-high 11.5 sacks.

That earned him a three-year, $63 million contract extension, establishing him as a crucial cog in New York's front seven. He's responded with 5.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits this year.

Now, amid a disappointing 4-9 season, the Giants may be without a crucial defensive player for the rest of the year.