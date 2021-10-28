Italian DJ Allegedly Injured by Conor McGregor Says UFC Star Is 'F--king Dangerous'

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Francesco Facchinetti, the Italian DJ who was allegedly attacked by Conor McGregor earlier this month, has filed a criminal complaint with Italian police.

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Facchinetti said he filed the complaint "several days after" the alleged attack at a party in Rome on Oct. 16.

"It's something about ethics and Conor is f--king dangerous," Facchinetti told Raimondi. "This is a problem."

Facchinetti told Raimondi he was having dinner with his wife, Wilma Helena Faissol, and another couple, actress Bella Thorne and her husband Benjamin Mascolo, before they were invited to a party at the St. Regis Hotel by Thorne. At the party, he said he "hit it off" with McGregor and his friends. However, when Thorne and Mascolo decided to leave, Facchinetti said McGregor got angry and then "punched him in the face with his right hand."

Per Raimondi, Facchinetti said McGregor's bodyguards pulled him away and "asked Facchinetti and his wife to leave the party." When they returned to their hotel, Facchinetti said he contacted police and received medical treatment for a neck injury.

"I took a punch for nothing," Facchinetti told TMZ Sports earlier in October. "That punch could go to anyone. My friends, my wife, or other friends. That’s why I decided to sue Conor McGregor because he is a violent and dangerous person."

Per Raimondi, Facchinetti says he's moving forward with the criminal claim not to put McGregor in jail, but rather to try "to raise awareness about McGregor's recent behavior."

UFC president Dana White declined to comment when asked about the situation during a press conference last week:

The St. Regis hotel in Rome, where the alleged attack occurred, told TMZ it will offer "full support" to law enforcement's investigation.

Facchinetti's attorney, Matteo Sergio Calori, told Raimondi that criminal investigations are not made public under Italian law but confirmed that the complaint was made. CNN's Jack Guy and Nicola Ruotolo reported on Oct. 20 that Italian police confirmed Facchinetti and his lawyer had formally pressed charges.

No one from McGregor's camp has responded to the accusations at this point.