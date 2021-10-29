Joel Embiid Drops 30 and 18 in 31 Minutes to Power 76ers Past Pistons

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers bounced back from Tuesday's loss to the New York Knicks with a 110-102 win over the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

Philadelphia, which improved to 3-2, led by as many as 22 in the second half before a late run by Detroit made the game close.

Sixers star big man Joel Embiid, who has been battling knee soreness and was questionable for Thursday's game, had 30 points and 18 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.

Saddiq Bey had 19 points for the Pistons, who remain winless at 0-4. Star rookie Cade Cunningham, who was selected No. 1 overall in this year's draft, has yet to make his debut for Detroit as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Notable Player Stats

C Joel Embiid, PHI: 30 points, 18 rebounds

F Tobias Harris, PHI: 17 points

F Saddiq Bey, DET: 19 points

F Jerami Grant, DET: 14 points

Sixers Overcome Slow Start, Late Lapse

The Sixers looked sluggish to open the game. Both teams struggled with their outside shots, but Philadelphia fell into Detroit's trap of slowing the game down and didn't get out in transition.

The lack of transition buckets caused Philadelphia to rely heavily on Embiid in the first half. The Sixers fell behind by as many as five before Embiid took over. He had 19 points and 12 rebounds, while no other player had scored in double figures before halftime.

Philadelphia came out with more energy in the second half. Point guard Tyrese Maxey did a great job of jumping passing lanes, the Sixers forced more turnovers, and they got out on the fast break.

The Sixers entered the season considered to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, but they let one of the worst teams in the league hang around.

A mental lapse by Philadelphia allowed Detroit to get back into the game in the fourth quarter. The Sixers bench struggled to find shots, and Embiid had to reenter the game after their 22-point lead disappeared.

Philadelphia has had a lot of off-court turmoil with three-time All-Star Ben Simmons' absence from the team.

Thursday's win should be a confidence-booster, but the Sixers need to put a full game together to prove their status as contenders in the East.

Pistons Show Fight, Lack Offensive Firepower

The Pistons kept the game close early and even led in the first half, controlling the tempo and making it an ugly game.

But as the second half wore on, Detroit just didn't have enough offense to keep up. It made just eight of its 25 field-goal attempts in the third quarter and shot only three free throws after getting to the line 12 times in the first half.

The Pistons put together a 19-3 run in the fourth quarter to cut their deficit to six. But it was largely because the Sixers had their bench players in the game and had taken their foot off the gas.

Grant was inefficient from the floor, shooting 4-of-14. Bey scored 14 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, but Detroit needed him to get going earlier.

The Pistons showed they have fight, but they need Cunningham to help ignite their offense. He is practicing with Detroit's G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, and could make his Pistons debut Saturday.

What's Next?

The Sixers will look to keep the momentum going in the second game of a four-game homestand on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Pistons will go for their first win on Saturday at home against the Orlando Magic.