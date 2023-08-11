Raiders' Davante Adams Suffers Leg Injury After Being Hit During 49ers Joint Practice

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams left Friday's practice with an apparent leg injury.

Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Adams was seen walking to the locker room with a slight limp in his right leg.

The injury occurred when Adams took a hit from San Francisco 49ers linebacker Oren Burks during a joint practice between the two teams.

Adams' trade to the Raiders last offseason was supposed to elevate the team to new heights. His partnership with Derek Carr, who was his quarterback at Fresno State, worked well with 1,516 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

Little else went right for the Raiders, who finished 6-11. They released Carr and signed Jimmy Garoppolo to replace him as their starting quarterback.

Injuries have kept Adams out of the lineup at times in recent years. The six-time Pro Bowler missed at least one game in six consecutive seasons prior to 2022.

Now in his 10th NFL season, Adams has firmly established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the league. He has averaged 112.7 receptions, 1,481 yards and 14.3 touchdowns per season over the past three years.

Until the Raiders get Adams back, Jakobi Meyers will likely be Garoppolo's go-to target for the time being.

Las Vegas will host the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in the preseason opener for both teams on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.