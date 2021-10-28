PETA Wants MLB to Start Calling the 'Bullpen' an 'Arm Barn' over Treatment of Cows

Elsa/Getty Images

PETA is asking Major League Baseball to change the name of the bullpen, a term used since the 1800s to describe the area where pitchers warm up, to "arm barn."

The nonprofit organization argued in a news release Thursday the longtime baseball term isn't "animal-friendly," per TMZ Sports.

"Strike out the word 'bullpen,' which references the holding area where terrified bulls are kept before slaughter, in favor of a more modern, animal-friendly term," PETA wrote.

Tracy Reiman, the organization's executive vice president, added: "Words matter, and baseball 'bullpens' devalue talented players and mock the misery of sensitive animals."

While it's possible baseball's use of the term bullpen derived from actual bull pens, there are various theories about how the word became associated with pitchers, typically relievers.

It's unclear why PETA decided to call for a change now after over a century of the term's use, though doing so during the 2021 World Series between the AL champion Houston Astros and NL champion Atlanta Braves ensured the request would receive attention.

Regardless, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has other issues on his docket, led by labor negotiations that could lead to the league's first work stoppage in 26 years if an agreement isn't reached by the time the current collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 2.

The World Series resumes Friday night with Game 3 at Truist Park in Atlanta. The teams split the first two matchups of the seven-game series in Houston.