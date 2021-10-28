Anthony Edwards on Giannis: 'We Put 4 People on Him and He'll Still Score the Ball'

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

If nothing else, Anthony Edwards is the most honest player in the NBA.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard was asked about defending Giannis Antetokounmpo following Monday's win over the Milwaukee Bucks and gave a perfectly unfiltered explanation of what it's like playing against the two-time MVP.

"With a guy like that, you can’t stress about him scoring. That’s what he gonna do. Motherf--ker's 7’2", 280 pounds. There ain’t nothing you can do about it. Like s--t, we put four people on him, and he still score the ball. I was telling [Leandro Bolmaro] today—because we played against him last year—I’m like, 'Bruh, I ain’t never seen nothing like it.' You can put four people on him, he might miss it, jump right back up and dunk that bih ... He’s unstoppable. I don’t know what to say."

Antetokoumpo finished with 40 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists in the Bucks' 113-108 loss to Minnesota, which is off to a surprising 3-1 start this season. Edwards had 25 points, his third time in four games with at least 25.

But the real takeaway from this game is that Edwards has an incredible future in scouting. Whenever he decides to hang up his shoes, he could make a killing on Patreon by giving his colorful descriptions of players' games.

Let's hope we get a few more scouting reports from Edwards moving forward.