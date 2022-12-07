Cole Hamels Hopes to Pitch in 2023; 4-Time All-Star Last Pitched in MLB in 2020

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Cole Hamels is aiming to pitch for an MLB team in 2023, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

The veteran starting pitcher made 27 appearances for the Chicago Cubs in 2019, going 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA and a 4.09 FIP. His 2.5 WAR ranked fifth among Cubs pitchers.

While his days as an elite ace were gone, the 38-year-old looked to still have another solid season or two left in the tank coming off that success. The Atlanta Braves obviously thought so too, signing him to a one-year, $18 million contract.

However, Hamels pitched a total of 3.1 innings in the shortened 2020 campaign. He experienced shoulder discomfort during the spring and then battled triceps tendinitis as Opening Day neared.

During his first start, the southpaw's shoulder problems arose again and landed him on the injured list. That was the beginning and end of his run with Atlanta.

The same situation played out in 2021 after Hamels signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in August for the remainder of the season.

Two weeks into his tenure, the Dodgers placed him on the 60-day injured list because of arm pain he experienced while working out in a simulated game. He collected a cool $1 million despite not throwing a single inning for the team.

Heyman reported shortly thereafter Hamels was hopeful of making at least one more comeback attempt rather than hang up his cleats. Based on how poorly his stints in L.A. and Atlanta unfolded, it looks like the decision might be out of his hands.

Stats are courtesy of FanGraphs unless otherwise noted