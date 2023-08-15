Report: Mike Gesicki Has Dislocated Shoulder Injury, Patriots Hopeful TE Plays in W1

Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

New England Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki's status for Week 1 is uncertain after he suffered a dislocated shoulder at practice Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Patriots remain hopeful Gesicki can get back in the lineup ahead of their opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gesicki signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the team in the offseason. He had to take a pay cut after playing the 2022 season on the $10.9 million franchise tag as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

That reflected his lackluster production after enjoying a career year. The 2018 second-round pick caught 32 passes for 362 yards and five touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle commanded a disproportionate share of targets in the passing game. Their 3,066 combined receiving yards accounted for more than 64 percent of the Dolphins' total yards through the air.

New England didn't present a much clearer path to a meaningful offensive role when the Patriots already had Hunter Henry on the books. The Patriots also signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and selected Kayshon Boutte in the draft to bolster their receiving corps.

An injury to Gesicki won't do him any favors as he attempts to position himself for a bigger payday in 2024.