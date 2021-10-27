Bucs' Antonio Brown Using Crutch, Has No Timeline for Return from Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown was seen at practice Wednesday using a crutch and has no timetable to return from an ankle injury that cost him Week 7's win over the Chicago Bears.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians told reporters Brown's sprain is near his heel, and he could sit out even beyond the team's Week 10 bye.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

