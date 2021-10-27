X

    Bucs' Antonio Brown Using Crutch, Has No Timeline for Return from Ankle Injury

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 27, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt Rourke

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown was seen at practice Wednesday using a crutch and has no timetable to return from an ankle injury that cost him Week 7's win over the Chicago Bears.

    Bucs coach Bruce Arians told reporters Brown's sprain is near his heel, and he could sit out even beyond the team's Week 10 bye.

    Greg Auman @gregauman

    Not a good sign for Antonio Brown, who has a crutch with him as he stands as an observer at practice. Missed Sunday with sprained ankle. <a href="https://t.co/6G1LfOM2eQ">pic.twitter.com/6G1LfOM2eQ</a>

