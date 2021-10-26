Ja Morant: Missed Dunk Over Kevin Love 'Probably Would’ve Been the Best Dunk Ever'

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA players often remember their best dunks, but a missed attempt is what still sticks in Ja Morant's mind.

The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard discussed his 2019 attempt over Kevin Love on Tuesday's episode of NBA Today:

The play came in a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers only two months into Morant's NBA career:

The announcers compared it to Vince Carter's famous dunk over Frederic Weis in the 2000 Olympics, but Morant just didn't get high enough.

Though the play resulted in zero points for Memphis, the close call helped Morant announce himself as one of the most exciting young players in the league.

The 2019 No. 2 overall draft pick went on to win the Rookie of the Year award, and he continues to thrive in his third season.