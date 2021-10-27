Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan Lead USA to 6-0 Win vs South Korea in Carli Lloyd's Finale

AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

The United States women's national team sent Carli Lloyd off in style.

The reigning world champions earned a 6-0 victory over South Korea on Tuesday at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota. It was Lloyd's final match with the USWNT as she heads into retirement following the NWSL season.

The 39-year-old and her family were visibly emotional prior to kick-off.

Once the referee blew the opening whistle, though, it was back to business for Lloyd and her teammates.

Lindsey Horan put the USWNT ahead 1-0 in the ninth minute. Her shot took a deflection off Hong Hye-ji and wrong-footed South Korean goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi.

The United States benefited from more good fortune in the 45th minute to double its advantage. Andi Sullivan's header from a corner kick bounced off Cho So-hyun and into the back of the net. The South Korean midfielder was credited with an own goal.

Lloyd was unable to score on her big night, but it wasn't for a lack of trying. She let loose with a shot from just outside the 18-yard box in the 27th minute. Kim made a diving save.

The two-time FIFA World Player of the Year was subbed off for Alex Morgan in the 66th minute, allowing her to receive a standing ovation from the St. Paul crowd.

Lloyd's replacement, Alex Morgan, made an immediate impact. Morgan notched the United States' third goal in the 69th minute, slotting a low shot between Kim's legs.

Megan Rapinoe added a fourth in the 85th minute with a powerful half-volley from inside the box that caromed in off the crossbar.

Rose Lavelle piled on the misery for the USWNT's opponent four minutes later, only for Lynn Williams to tack on another in injury time.

South Korea held the USWNT to a 0-0 draw when the teams met less than one week ago. Vlatko Andonovski had 68 percent of possession and eight shots on target but couldn't find a breakthrough.

A victory Tuesday wasn't a foregone conclusion.

But improving upon the previous result and wanting to give Lloyd a proper farewell provided ample motivation for the players at Allianz Field. Lloyd walking off into the sunset after a draw or defeat would've felt somewhat deflating.

Instead, the USWNT closed the book on a legendary career in emphatic fashion.