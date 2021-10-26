NFL to Consider Bids from Dallas, Los Angeles and Indianapolis for 2023 Combine

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood Foundation

The NFL plans to consider Los Angeles, Dallas and Indianapolis as sites for the 2023 draft combine.

Indianapolis has hosted the combine since 1987, but the NFL announced in June that it would allow other cities to bid on the event. The league has had success moving its draft to different NFL markets and likely sees the combine as the next event to turn into a spectacle.

"The League, in concert with the Combine Executive Committee, is considering ways to grow the Combine as a tentpole event, while at the same time enhancing the prospect experience and partnership," a memo sent to teams in June read.

It's unclear what level of success the NFL will have in changing the site of the combine. High-level prospects have increasingly chosen to not participate in drills, choosing instead to showcase themselves at their pro day—typically in an environment where they feel most comfortable.

The NFL will have to find a way to incentivize top player participation to create a more fan-friendly event. It seems almost certain the NFL will attempt to use the combine to incorporate a level of in-person fan involvement that has not typically been part of the proceedings. The league will also need to find a way to make the event more palatable from a viewership standpoint.