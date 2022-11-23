Examining Earl Thomas' Hall of Fame Credentials; Won Super Bowl 48 with Seahawks

Photo by: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Longtime safety Earl Thomas remains a free agent despite expressing his desire to play football again this season, which suggests his NFL career has likely come to a close.

The 33-year-old former University of Texas standout spoke with ESPN's Adam Schefter in April about trying to get back on a roster for the first time since 2020.

"I'm ready," Thomas said. "I'm in shape. My timing is on point—I'm proud of that."

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection didn't get signed during the offseason, however, and he hasn't caught on with a team as injuries have grown around the league.

His last game came in the 2019 playoffs with the Baltimore Ravens, who released him in August 2020 following a training-camp altercation with teammate Chuck Clark.

The question now is whether he did enough before that unceremonious exit to warrant strong consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Along with the Pro Bowl appearances, Thomas was voted an All-Pro five times (three first-team and two second-team) and captured the Super Bowl XLVIII title as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. He also earned a place on the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team.

Most of his success came as a member of the Hawks' famed Legion of Boom secondary, which also featured fellow safety Kam Chancellor and a group of cornerbacks led by Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, Brandon Browner, Walter Thurmond and Byron Maxwell.

If the Pro Football Hall of Fame was like the WWE Hall of Fame, which allows for group enshrinements along with individual inductions, the Legion of Boom would absolutely warrant a spot in Canton together.

That said, Thomas probably falls a little short on a personal basis. The Pro Football Reference Hall of Fame Monitor gives him a score of 78.53, which is well below the 99.46 average for defensive backs who are enshrined.

Whether or not he eventually lands in Canton, the Texas native still put together a high-impact career that included 713 total tackles, 71 passes defended, 30 interceptions, 12 forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns across 140 games.

Thomas will be eligible for Hall of Fame voting in 2025 unless he eventually signs with a new team to reset the five-year waiting period.