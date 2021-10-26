Former Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung was arrested Monday in Massachusetts on charges of domestic violence and vandalism.

TMZ Sports reported prosecutors formally charged Chung on Tuesday, and he's due back in court for an arraignment. No details on the allegations were made available, but Chung's official charge is assault and battery on a family/household member, which indicates someone who lives in his home.

Chung was previously charged with possession of cocaine in 2019 but pleaded to avoid jail time. It's unclear if this arrest is a violation of the plea agreement.

Chung spent 10 of his 11 NFL seasons with the Patriots before retiring earlier this year. He spent one season with the Philadelphia Eagles.