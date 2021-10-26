Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews, Henrik Borgstrom Enter NHL's COVID-19 Protocols

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews and forward Henrik Borgstrom have entered COVID-19 protocols and will not practice Tuesday, the team announced.

It's unclear if either player will be available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at United Center.

Chicago now has five players in COVID-19 protocols. Patrick Kane, Riley Stillman and Jujhar Khaira are also on the list, in addition to coaches Marc Crawford, Tomas Mitell and Jimmy Waite, per The Athletic's Mark Lazerus.

It's unclear if anyone has tested positive for the coronavirus. Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman announced during training camp that the team was fully vaccinated.

The Blackhawks are out to an awful start this season, going 0-5-1, tied for last in the Central Division. Toews and Borgstrom have been two of Chicago's best forwards this year. Losing them isn't ideal entering a matchup against the Maple Leafs, who feature 2020-21 Rocket Richard winner Auston Matthews.

Toews has two assists in six games this season, while Borgstrom has one goal and an assist in as many contests.

Toews missed the entire 2020-21 campaign with chronic immune response syndrome. During the 2019-20 campaign, he tallied 60 points (18 goals, 42 assists) in 70 games.

Borgstrom joined the Blackhawks in an April trade with the Florida Panthers. The 2016 first-round pick has appeared in just 64 career games, tallying 10 goals and 11 assists.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Blackhawks have been in a downward spiral since winning the Stanley Cup during the 2014-15 campaign, their third title in six seasons. They have not made it out of the first round since that season and have failed to qualify for the postseason in three of the last four campaigns.

If something doesn't change soon, the Blackhawks should be in for a slew of changes before the 2021-22 season ends.