Mel Kiper 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Kyle Hamilton Top Rankings

If you're an NFL team looking for a quarterback, the 2022 NFL draft class might not be for you.

ESPN's draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest big board Tuesday, which does not feature a quarterback in the top 10. Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux remains widely regarded as the best pro prospect in the country.

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

2. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

3. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

4. Drake London, WR, USC

5. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

6. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

7. Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

8. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

9. Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

10. DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M



