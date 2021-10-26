Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins Says Stars Fan Taunted Him Over Kivlenieks' Death

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins said a Dallas Stars fan taunted him about the death of Matiss Kivlenieks prior to Columbus' 4-1 victory.

"I was expecting a shutout, because I believe in karma," Merzlikins told reporters. "There are some stupid people in this world. It was really bad what happened in the tunnel when I was walking out. There was a fan from Dallas who (provoked) me about Matiss."

Kivlenieks died in July following a fireworks accident in Michigan.

