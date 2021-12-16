Giants' Adoree Jackson Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Week 15, Joe Judge Says

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed on the reserve list, head coach Joe Judge told reporters Thursday.

Jackson was dealing with a quad injury that kept him out of the last two games.

New York already had six other players on the COVID-19 list, per Lance Medow of SiriusXM.

The 26-year-old has offered a mixed bag in his career. He registered 70 tackles and three forced fumbles in his 2017 rookie season and was certainly one of the better rookies at the position:

He built on that in 2018, with 73 tackles and two interceptions. He did suffer a concussion early in the season, though he didn't miss any games. In 2019, he played in just 11 games, posting 45 tackles.

He started the 2020 season on injured reserve with a knee injury and appeared in just three games in total.

His loss is a tough one for the Giants, especially with Aaron Robinson also on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It leaves minimal depth behind James Bradberry.