Eagles' Updated Depth Chart, 2022 NFL Draft Picks After Joe Flacco Trade

Eagles' Updated Depth Chart, 2022 NFL Draft Picks After Joe Flacco TradeOctober 26, 2021
Gardner Minshew II is now the next man up on the Philadelphia Eagles if Jalen Hurts goes down.
The Eagles confirmed they traded Joe Flacco to the New York Jets for a conditional sixth-round draft pick. Here's what Philly's offense looks like based on the team's unofficial depth chart:
Eagles Depth Chart—Offense
- QB: Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew II
- RB: Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott
- WR1: DeVonta Smith, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
- WR2: Jalen Reagor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
- WR3: Quez Watkins, Greg Ward
- TE: Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll
- LT: Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard
- LG: Landon Dickerson, Sua Opeta
- C: Jason Kelce, Jack Anderson
- RG: Jack Driscoll, Nate Herbig
- RT: Lane Johnson, Brett Toth
And while the compensation in return for Flacco may not amount to much on its own, it adds to what was already a bevy of draft flexibility.
The Eagles are now on track to have 11 selections next spring, including three in the first round depending on how much Carson Wentz plays this season. If he hits 75 percent of the Indianapolis Colts' offensive snaps, Philadelphia will get a first-rounder, and it only becomes a second-rounder if he falls below that threshold.
Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Draft Selections
- First Round: Three picks
- Second Round: One pick
- Third Round: One pick
- Fourth Round: One pick
- Fifth Round: Three picks
- Sixth Round: Two picks
In general, Monday's trade changes little for the franchise. Hurts is still the No. 1 option under center, and Philadelphia has a capable backup if head coach Nick Sirianni needs to go in a different direction.
Minshew has thrown for 5,530 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 62.9 percent of his passes in 23 appearances.
Going into selling mode ahead of the Nov. 2 trade deadline is a sensible move for the franchise, which also offloaded veteran tight end Zach Ertz. Philadelphia fell to 2-5 with a 33-22 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7.
Looking ahead to the 2022 draft, general manager Howie Roseman can keep all 11 of those picks to fill out a roster that clearly needs improving, or he can package some of those assets to move up the board.