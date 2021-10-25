Eagles' Updated Depth Chart, 2022 NFL Draft Picks After Joe Flacco Trade

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

Gardner Minshew II is now the next man up on the Philadelphia Eagles if Jalen Hurts goes down.

The Eagles confirmed they traded Joe Flacco to the New York Jets for a conditional sixth-round draft pick. Here's what Philly's offense looks like based on the team's unofficial depth chart:

Eagles Depth Chart—Offense

QB: Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew II

RB: Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott

WR1: DeVonta Smith, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

WR2: Jalen Reagor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

WR3: Quez Watkins, Greg Ward

TE: Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll

LT: Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard

LG: Landon Dickerson, Sua Opeta

C: Jason Kelce, Jack Anderson

RG: Jack Driscoll, Nate Herbig

RT: Lane Johnson, Brett Toth

And while the compensation in return for Flacco may not amount to much on its own, it adds to what was already a bevy of draft flexibility.

The Eagles are now on track to have 11 selections next spring, including three in the first round depending on how much Carson Wentz plays this season. If he hits 75 percent of the Indianapolis Colts' offensive snaps, Philadelphia will get a first-rounder, and it only becomes a second-rounder if he falls below that threshold.

Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Draft Selections

First Round: Three picks

Second Round: One pick

Third Round: One pick

Fourth Round: One pick

Fifth Round: Three picks

Sixth Round: Two picks

In general, Monday's trade changes little for the franchise. Hurts is still the No. 1 option under center, and Philadelphia has a capable backup if head coach Nick Sirianni needs to go in a different direction.

Minshew has thrown for 5,530 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 62.9 percent of his passes in 23 appearances.

Going into selling mode ahead of the Nov. 2 trade deadline is a sensible move for the franchise, which also offloaded veteran tight end Zach Ertz. Philadelphia fell to 2-5 with a 33-22 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7.

Looking ahead to the 2022 draft, general manager Howie Roseman can keep all 11 of those picks to fill out a roster that clearly needs improving, or he can package some of those assets to move up the board.