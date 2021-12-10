Keenan Allen out for Chargers vs. Giants After Going on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers star Keenan Allen won't play this week, head coach Brandon Staley announced during his Friday press conference.

Allen was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Staley told reporters earlier this week that Allen's status was considered "day-to-day right now, and hopefully we'll have some good news on him in the next few days."

It's unknown if Allen is vaccinated and/or tested positive for the virus. Vaccinated players who test positive are eligible to return with two negative tests in a 24-hour period as long as they aren't experiencing symptoms.

The Chargers could be without their top two wide receivers for Sunday's game against the New York Giants. Mike Williams was placed on the reserve/COVID list on Wednesday as a close contact.

Williams will be eligible to play as long as he doesn't return a positive test before kickoff on Sunday.

The four-time Pro Bowler missed the final two games of the 2020 season, so he failed to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2016. He finished with 100 receptions for 992 yards and eight touchdowns.

He's on pace to hit that benchmark again in 2021, with 86 receptions for 929 yards and four touchdowns through 12 games.

The Chargers selected Justin Herbert to be the long-term successor to Philip Rivers, but they may not have expected him to deliver in the way he did as a rookie. The No. 6 overall pick threw for 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Tennessee wideout Josh Palmer was selected in the third round of the 2021 draft, and Los Angeles signed Jared Cook to replace Hunter Henry. Otherwise, the passing game largely remains the same as it was one year ago.

Running back Austin Ekeler, who is tied for the team lead with seven touchdown receptions and ranks third with 518 receiving yards, could see an increased role in the passing game.

Los Angeles could move into a tie for first place in the AFC West this weekend with a win over the Giants and a loss by the Kansas City Chiefs to the Las Vegas Raiders.