Jets' Zach Wilson Limps Off vs. Eagles with Knee Injury; MRI Scheduled for Saturday

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson limped off the field during the first quarter of Friday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field with a knee injury.

Wilson walked back to the locker room after he was examined by the medical staff. He was hurt when he scrambled and appeared to make an awkward cut after he turned upfield.

Speaking to reporters after the game, head coach Robert Saleh said the Jets would know more after they receive the results of Wilson's MRI on Saturday. He also said Wilson's ACL is "supposed to be intact."

Wilson is looking to bounce back from a disappointing rookie season after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 draft.

The quarterback totaled 2,334 yards through the air with nine passing touchdowns and four rushing scores, but consistency was an issue as he threw 11 interceptions. His 69.7 quarterback rating was the worst in the NFL among qualified quarterbacks, while his 28.2 QBR beat only fellow rookie Justin Fields.

Injuries were also a concern. A sprained PCL suffered in a Week 7 loss to the New England Patriots cost him four games.

Another injury that causes him to miss time could be even more damaging as the former BYU star tries to reach his lofty expectations.

Mike White came on in relief of Wilson on Friday and would be in the mix to fill in along with Joe Flacco if Wilson isn't ready to go Week 1.