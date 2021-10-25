Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson Out 2-4 Weeks After Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprained PCL

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will miss two to four weeks after suffering a sprained PCL during Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The No. 2 overall pick has endured a difficult rookie season. Through six starts, he has thrown for 1,168 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 57.5 percent of his passes.

Wilson exited New York's 54-13 drubbing at the hands of the Patriots in the second quarter. After the game, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the team was concerned a PCL injury would force him out of action.

Mike White replaced the 22-year-old against New England, and he'll have to take over again during the first-year signal-caller's absence.

Thanks to their 1-5 record, the Jets can probably kiss the playoffs goodbye. Because of that, the identity of their starting quarterback may be irrelevant to wins and losses this year.

However, New York doesn't want to see Wilson's development stunted by an injury, especially when he has struggled.