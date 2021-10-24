Kevin Durant on Nets' 1-2 Start Without Kyrie Irving: 'We've Got to Figure It Out'

AP Photo/John Minchillo

The Brooklyn Nets fell to 1-2 this season after a surprising 111-95 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Despite playing without All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, the Nets aren't making excuses for their slow start. Star forward Kevin Durant said it's up to the players who are present to figure out a way to get back on track.

"We definitely want Kyrie Irving out here on the floor, and he's a huge part of what we do, but it's not happening right now, so we've got to figure it out," Durant told reporters after the game. "Nobody is going to lose confidence while we're playing and hope Kyrie comes and saves us during the game."

